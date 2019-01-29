1. Winter Concert Series

Spend a Sunday Funday at HarborWalk Village and enjoy the sounds of Joe Fingas from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 3 on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Admission is free.

2. Island Dance Party

Dance and party to classic rock ('50s, '60s, '70s, '80s), play video bowling, and sample free food from several restaurants from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Proceeds benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Tickets are on sale for $15/person at Beach Community Bank or the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce or $25 at door.

3. Classical Connections

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts the second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Violinist Alexi Kenney, the 2016 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, will be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kenney at the post concert reception at The Henderson in Destin. Tickets, from $29.50-$55, can be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.