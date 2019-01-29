To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com or news@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Snowbird Movie Matinee

Enjoy the movie "Chappaquiddick" as the Destin Library hosts a Snowbird Movie Matinee at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating. Event continues through Feb. 27.

• Feb. 6: Bookshop

• Feb. 13: A Star is Born

• Feb. 20: Old Man & The Gun

• Feb. 27: First Man

ADSO window display

The Arts and Design Society presents the artwork of Racheal Homack, currently a senior in UWF’s BFA program. She creates artwork using both repurposed and new materials in unconventional ways to produce her final pieces. She works with pastels, metal, wood, acrylic, and glass to create both 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional artwork, often beginning her work with no fixed ideas, using a variety of methodologies and approaches to creating her art. Window art is available for viewing 24/7 at the Art Center Gallery, 17 First Street SE in Fort Walton Beach.

Winter Concert Series

Spend Sunday Funday at HarborWalk Village and enjoy the sounds of Joe Fingas from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 3 on the HarborWalk Village main stage.

• Feb. 10: Choctaw High School Jazz Band

• Feb. 17: Bobby D Duo

• Feb. 24: Paradise Bayou

ECTC ‘Dancing Lessons’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Dancing Lessons” through Feb. 3. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 7-10: “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Call to artists: Small Show

The Arts and Design Society is calling all artists to participate in their upcoming “Small” Show. All work must be in the stated dimensions: 2D, 8”x8”; 3D, 8”x8”x8”. Cash awards. Turn in work from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 17 First Street, SE in Fort Walton Beach. A copy of the entry form with details is available at http://artsdesignsociety.org/.

Island Dance Party

Dance and party to Classic Rock (50s, 60s, 70s, 80s), play video bowling, and sample free food from several restaurants from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Proceeds benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Tickets on sale for $15/person at Beach Community Bank or Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce or $25 at door.

Classical Connections

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts the second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., in Destin. Violinist Alexi Kenney, the 2016 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, will be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kenney at the post concert reception at The Henderson in Destin. Tickets, from $29.50-$55, can be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

StoryTeller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company offers the StoryTeller series, featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works, at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. The series begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 with “An Evening with Thom Gossom.”

Theater patrons are encouraged to come early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $25/event. A subscription to all four is $90. Purchase tickets at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

• Feb. 13: “So Others May Live: Coast Guard Rescue Swimmers Saving Lives, Defying Death” features the telling of 14 true, amazing, and inspiring stories of some of the bravest men and women you’ll ever meet.

• Feb. 20: “Winston Churchill: Through the Storm,” is a one-man show featuring DeFuniak Springs actor, writer, editor and former public defender Bruce Collier and set in July of 1945.

• Feb. 27: “The Iliad,” adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare and featuring actor/teacher Allen Walker of Panama City, is a retelling of Homer’s classic story of the Trojan war and the clashing of its two greatest warriors, Achilles and Hector.

The Marvelous Vegas Comedy Club

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company will be transformed into a Marvelous Vegas Comedy Club beginning with cocktails at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 560 Grand Boulevard, Suite 200 in Miramar Beach. Tickets include laughs from Heather Tolley-Bauer, The Rat Pack: Live Musical Performance, 1950's Vegas Lounge Act, one complimentary drink, and chef's prepared nibbles and bites, A cash bar will also be available. Purchase tickets at https://www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

Riedel Seminar

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation hosts for a Riedel Wine Glass Tasting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Henderson Beach Resort & Spa. Riedel will demonstrate the relationship between the shape of a glass and the perception and enjoyment of wine. Tickets include a Riedel glass tasting set to use during the seminar and then to take home. The tasting set will feature glasses from the new Veritas collection. Tickets are on sale at dcwaf.org/tickets.

Senior Citizen Prom

The wisdom generation may enjoy the Senior Citizen Prom, hosted by the South Walton High School Student Government Association, from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, costing $10 per person. The evening includes the crowning of the prom queen and king, refreshments, a photo booth, door prizes, music and dancing. For information, email kennettj@walton.k12.fl.us.

Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal

Renew your wedding vows at LuLu’s Fourth Annual Tropical Re-Union Feb. 10. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the complimentary wedding vow renewal ceremony performed by popular officiant, Hurricane Jane Carver, at 2 p.m. on LuLu’s sandy beach. Couples can also pre-register at the restaurant or online. There will be complimentary champagne toasts, a wedding cake and flowers for the “brides,” as well as Certificates of Reunion for each couple. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 710-5858.

Valentine Breakfast/Grand Opening

See South Walton's new development, Hidden Palms, from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 14. Tour the model home and preview the neighborhood while enjoying a catered breakfast by Sunset Bay Cafe. Enter a drawing for a 2-night comp stay at the beach in a ResortQuest 2-bedroom condo and for gift certificates to popular local restaurants and shops.F rom Hwy. 98 turn south on Holiday Road. Take the first right onto Hatchew Road. Hidden Palms will be on the left. Call 812-3261.

Valentine’s Dinner Cruises

SunQuest Cruises Solaris Valentine's dinner cruises will be held from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 as well as 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16. The Solaris yacht is docked within the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The cost, including a three hour cruise, three-course meal and live entertainment, is $165/couple. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

Call to Artists: Beaux Arts Exhibition

The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists, 18 years of age or older, to submit works for the 60th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive in Fort Walton Beach, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. Entry fee is $25/members; $35/non-members, for two entries; an additional entry may be made for $5, with a limit of three entries total. Cash awards. The exhibition runs from Feb. 15-Feb. 17 with a reception and silent auction from 2-4 pm. Sunday. For entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast's annual fundraiser Crescendo!, a cultural and culinary extravaganza, begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 with vintner dinners hosted in elegant homes and venues. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295/person and include all food, wine, and gratuities. This year’s main event is “Lunch en Blanc" and is set for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Enjoy reserved table seating, hors-d'oeuvres, a full, seated lunch, live and silent auctions, and an all-inclusive afternoon of incredible fun. Tickets are $150/person and include all food, wine, reserved table seating, performance and valet parking. Proceeds from Crescendo! will benefit Sinfonia and its music education programs. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx/Gumbo Festival

The 30th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 with the Seafood Boil Kick-off Party at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. From 12-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe provide music, family activities and a Gulf Coast gumbo cook-off will be featured. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner and vote for your favorite Bloody Mary and help them win the title of "Best Bloody Mary at The Beach.” Purchase tickets at http://www.sandestingumbofestival.com/

Winter Concerts

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort presents the free 2019 Winter Concerts from 1-3 p.m. with Ron Adams on Feb. 16 on the main lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.

Annual David Seering Concert

The David Seering Benefit Concert for Children in Crisis will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Village Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at snowbird meetings, https://davidseering.brownpapertickets.com/ or 864-4242.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama “The Book Thief” at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

While subjected to the horrors of World War II Germany, young Liesel finds solace by "borrowing" books and sharing them with others. In the basement of her home, a Jewish refugee is being protected by her adoptive parents.

30A Wine Festival

The eighth annual 30A Wine Festival Wednesday benefiting the Children’s Volunteer Health Network will be held Feb. 20-24 in Alys Beach. Enjoy exquisite wines, delectable dishes, and beautiful surroundings. Visit https://www.30awinefestival.com/ for the schedule and tickets.

Who Dunnit?

Act4Mystery will perform Death by Valentine at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at La Paz, 950 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. Seating begins at 6:30. Cost is $34.95 for Fajita Buffet and show. Reservations can be made at www.act4mystery.com.

Mardi Gras Parade

Let the Good Times Roll with floats, costumes, beads, street performers, and live music as the parade rolls through the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at 2 p.m. March 2. Donations accepted.

The Kilted Man

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a free performance by Matthew Gurnsey (AKA “The Kilted Man,” www.thekiltedman.com) at 2 p.m. March 5 the Destin Library.

Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Enjoy free red beans and rice at 5 p.m. and join in the Third Annual Pets Costume Contest at 6 p.m. March 5 where you can show off your pets decked out in purple, green and gold on our main stage. Prizes awarded. Cost is $10 donation to participate.

Northwest Florida Ballet

Last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets for New Moves are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.

Mamma Mia!

The first production of Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc.’s 47th season is “Mamma Mia!” and will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 17 and 24 at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25/adults at www.stagecraftersfwb.com/buy-tickets or $15/students with valid ID at the door only.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

Taste & Business Showcase

The Destin and Greater Fort Walton Beach chambers of commerce will present a new even,, the Destin-Fort Walton

Beach Taste & Business Showcase, from 4-7 p.m. March 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event will highlight the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and

personal and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples of foods and drinks, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses. No charge. Local businesses that would like to participate may contact Bryana Bahmer at the Destin Chamber at 837-6241 or bryana@DestinChamber.com.

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1–4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.