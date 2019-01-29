NICEVILLE — Newly appointed Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers didn’t wait long to change his mind about moving quickly to make personnel changes.

Shortly after his Jan. 11 appointment by Gov. Rick DeSantis, Chambers told the Northwest Florida Daily News he was in no hurry to remove anyone from the Mary Beth Jackson administration.

But he said Monday that "after careful consideration” he fired Henry Kelley, listed on the agenda from Monday’s School Board meeting as director of community affairs, and Andy Johnson, the program director of Student Services, Discipline and Athletics.

The terminations were effective immediately.

Chambers has also demoted Assistant Superintendent Nick Kootsouradis by sending him to Lewis Middle School to serve as an assistant principal until the end of this school year.

Steve Horton is serving as the School District’s assistant superintendent of Management Information Systems and, along with Chambers, as the district spokesman.

The new superintendent confirmed Monday night that he is seeking an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and an assistant superintendent of human resources.

Prior to being suspended from her job by DeSantis on the day Chambers was promoted to take over, Jackson had Chambers serving as both the superintendent of curriculum and instruction and the superintendent of human resources.

He said he has decided to split the two duties.