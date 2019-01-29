DESTIN — A meeting has been scheduled to offer tips to local residents on how to deal with coyotes.

Destin officials have received numerous phone calls in recent months from people whose domestic animals had been attacked by what they say were coyotes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Destin Community Center at 101 Stahlman Ave. It will led be Catherine Kennedy, a senior wildlife assistance biologist with the FWC.

Her presentation will focus on helping people understand and live with coyotes. It will also include ways to protect family pets from the wild canines.

Besides working with the FWC on those educational aspects, Destin officials have partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services program to discuss coyote removal efforts.

While visiting parts of Destin where coyotes have recently been spotted, a USDA employee last Friday saw a coyote near Azalea and Beach drives, city spokeswoman Catherine Card said.

Officials from the USDA “will put together their notes on how to move forward with addressing the issue” of removing some of the coyotes in Destin, Card said Monday. “We’re awaiting an action plan on the next steps to take.”

Since October 2015, Okaloosa County has contracted with the USDA to control coyotes and other wildlife at Destin Executive Airport and Bob Sikes Airport by Crestview.

At Destin Executive Airport, “Prior to our contract relationship with USDA, we would routinely have issues with wildlife on the airfield posing a danger to aviation navigation and safety,” County Airports Director Tracy Stage said in a recent email. “Since implementing our plan and utilizing techniques in our plan, we have seen a drastic decrease in wildlife.”

Once a month, the USDA performs four surveys over a 24-hour period at the airport, he said.

Also, “Our air traffic control tower has eyes on the field from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., and airport staff monitors the field conditions as well throughout the day,” Stage said. “There have not been any coyote accidents reported in a while, nor has the USDA spotted any coyotes on their surveys in the past six months.”

According to the USDA, the Wildlife Services program uses an “integrated wildlife damage management approach” that may involve various methods to reduce wildlife-caused damage to airport property.

“Controlling wildlife damage may require that the offending animal(s) are killed or that the populations of the offending species be reduced,” USDA officials state in program documents.

FWC spokeswoman Bekah Nelson said the commission generally does not trap, kill or relocate coyotes found in suburban/urban areas.

“Nuisance wildlife control operators can be hired by individuals to conduct these services on private property,” Nelson said Tuesday via email. Those operators "are not required to report the final disposition of animals removed.”

She said coyotes are found throughout Florida, and research has shown that removing them does not control local coyote populations.

“This is because coyotes can compensate by increasing litter size and new coyotes can move into habitat where others have been removed,” Nelson said.

She said the the most effective way to reduce conflicts with coyotes is to remove food and other wildlife attractants such as garbage and fallen fruit.