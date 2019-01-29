State Rep. Mel Ponder visited Children In Crisis recently to learn more about the foster care challenges in the community and CIC’s efforts to help.

Ponder is the chair of the Florida House of Representatives' Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee. The subcommittee has been addressing the changes to the foster care program and is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families and Community Residential Providers to be better prepared for the new guidelines and changes to the foster care program.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the way Rep. Ponder is being proactive and the community’s support to Children In Crisis,” said Ken Hair, CIC president/CEO. “We look forward to partnering with the Florida Department of Children and Families and Family First Network to provide the highest quality homes for our foster children.”