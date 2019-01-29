FORT WALTON BEACH — The saga that ended March 18, 2016, with two people dead — and Judson Cunningham facing boating under the influence and vessel homicide charges — began 10 hours earlier with a St Patrick’s Day pub crawl.

During his opening argument, Assistant State Attorney Jack Scheckter described to jurors on the opening day of Cunningham’s trial how the defendant spent the evening of March 17 wandering from bar to bar, until he decided to borrow a boat and take a large group of people out into the Gulf of Mexico.

At around 5 a.m., the ill-fated voyage ended when the boat hit the Destin jetty and flipped.

Passengers Avery Hatchett, 22, and Anna Sorokina, also 22, were killed. Ten others were injured.

Cunningham's trial began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday with opening arguments.

Defense attorney David Oberliesen warned the jurors to be on the alert for inconsistent testimony from a variety of witnesses. He told them the weight of those inconsistencies would provide them all the reasonable doubt they would need to acquit Cunningham.

The first witness called by the prosecution was a young woman named Roxanne Angelle who said she was dating Cunningham at the time of the wreck.



She described accompanying Cunningham to numerous bars along Destin Harbor and driving to a bar called the Rotten Apple for a late night “power hour.” They picked up the boat, unbeknownst to its owner, after the power hour and returned to the harbor for more drinking, Angelle testified.

Angelle testified Cunningham piloted the 28-foot boat the entire time she was aboard and recalled him shouting out just before the vessel hit the jetty.

She said she found herself in the water underneath the overturned boat, hearing the screams of fellow surviving passengers and being kicked and slapped as everyone fought to get free of the boat and to safety. She said a person she did not and does not know helped her onto the rocks of the jetty.

Angelle said she heard Cunningham yelling from underneath the wrecked boat and knew he was alive but trapped. She said she and another person began knocking on nearby doors seeking help.



Check back for updates.