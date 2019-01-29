Since 1995, Southern Rentals & Real Estate has been perfecting vacation rental property management across Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama. Southern recently launched their new website, JoinSouthern.com, as part of an initiative aimed at partnering with property owners in all areas of operation.

The new site gives property owners a comprehensive view into the services and culture of the vacation rental management company. Designed with owners in mind, it answers many of the questions investors ask while showcasing Southern’s strengths, with the intent to offer owners peace of mind with their rental property. Southern’s experienced teams of managers work hard to maximize the rental’s revenue and owners’ net income, all while taking the best possible care of each property. By employing strategic marketing tactics, customer care, financial management and more, Southern’s services are designed to net owners more.

In addition to highlighting their services, JoinSouthern.com also promotes Southern’s new webinar series. Launched in 2018, the live format offers prospective owners an even deeper look into how Southern operates. Existing owners on Southern’s vacation rental management plan have their own webinars quarterly allowing them insight into industry trends, revenue pacing, and more. This unique approach to communication has proven successful.

“What sets Southern apart from our competitors is our level of service, communication, and technology,” said Chad Blankenship, general manager of revenue and business intelligence for Southern. “We want our owners and future owners to know that we offer a small, local company feel with big-company reach and resources. Our 2018 surpassed revenue objectives and we have forecasted an even stronger 2019. The systems we’re putting in place ensure that not only our guests have an incredible experience with us, but our owners as well.”

In addition to offering vacation rental property management services, Southern also offers a Preferred Realtor Program. Southern understands the importance of having a trustworthy vacation rental company for realtors to refer their clients. Southern’s experience in the vacation rental market makes them an ideal partner for area realtors.

For more information on partnering with Southern and to watch a video on what Southern offers, go to JoinSouthern.com.