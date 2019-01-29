It gets cold in Florida and it rains, but rarely at the same time. And today will be no exception.

Meteorologist Brandon Black said Northwest Florida will get rain this morning and temperatures near or below freezing by late afternoon or evening.

Expect wind chill values between 20 and 25. It will be blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

"I wouldn't expect anything frozen precipitation wise," he said. "We don't expect anything along the Florida coast."

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing both along the coast and inland. Black said folks in coastal area will experience temperatures in the low 30s, while inland areas might experience temperatures as low as 27 or 28 degrees.

"All of the rain should be out of here before we drop below freezing tonight," Black said.