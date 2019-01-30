Scam artists are now targeting sexual offenders, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Two local individuals contacted the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in reference to the scheme.

Both victims said they received calls informing them that the caller had a warrant against them and that they needed to provide cash to the OCSO’s North District or Brackin Office in Crestview, and that they must come alone. One victim was on the phone with the scammer as he went into the Brackin Office on Wednesday. Additional details are still being gathered.