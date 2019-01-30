SANTA ROSA BEACH — Renovations will soon begin at 10 neighborhood beach accesses in the Seagrove Beach and Seacrest Beach communities.

The Walton County Tourist Development Council’s Beach Operations Department announced that the renovations will begin the last week of February and will include new deck boards, handrails and other structural components.

The construction projects will be completed in phases of three or four boardwalks at a time to help minimize access closure to any particular beach area where projects are scheduled, according to a press release.

Construction phases are expected to take about 30 days each at beach accesses that are determined to have reached the end of their service life because of normal wear and tear.

Neighborhood beach accesses to be renovated or replaced are:

• Holley Street (renovation)

• Azalea/Camellia Street (renovation)

• Gardenia Street (renovation)

• Pelayo Avenue (renovation)

• Ramsgate (replacement)

• Sugar Dunes (replacement)

• Gulf Lake Beach Estates (renovation)

• Seabreeze (renovation)

• Seacrest Drive (renovation)

• Wall Street (replacement)

For more information, call the TDC at (850) 267-1216.