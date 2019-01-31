TripAdvisor named Beach Walk at Henderson Park Inn in Destin in it's line up of 25 most romantic restaurants in the nation for 2019.

This is the first time the popular restaurant rating site has published a list based on opinions from its diners. TripAdvisor determined rankings by the quality, quantity and recency of reviews combined with the degree to which the property is romantic.

"As Valentine's Day is the biggest date night of the year, we have surfaced a list of TripAdvisor diners' favorite romantic restaurants in America," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. "Those who aren't lucky enough to reserve a table at one of these spots can use TripAdvisor to find other highly rated restaurants that are still sure to impress your significant other."

Beach Walk at The Henderson Park Inn was named 11th most romantic restaurant in the country, with two other Florida restaurants making the list. One diner review of Beach Walk stated: " "This is a super romantic restaurant with amazing views. Our food was cooked perfectly and tasted fantastic. Service was spot on."

For a full list of the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for Valentine's Day, click HERE

The Henderson Park Inn is known as an adult-only resort, and serves local seafood in it's beach-front restaurant at 2700 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin.