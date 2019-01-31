DESIN — TripAdvisor has named Beach Walk Café at the Henderson Park Inn among its 25 most romantic restaurants in the nation for 2019.

This is the first time the popular restaurant rating site has published a list based on diners' opinions. TripAdvisor determined rankings by the quality, quantity and recency of reviews combined with the degree to which the property is romantic.

"As Valentine's Day is the biggest date night of the year, we have surfaced a list of TripAdvisor diners' favorite romantic restaurants in America," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. "Those who aren't lucky enough to reserve a table at one of these spots can use TripAdvisor to find other highly rated restaurants that are still sure to impress your significant other."

Beach Walk Café was named 11th most romantic restaurant in the country. One diner's review éstated: " "This is a super romantic restaurant with amazing views. Our food was cooked perfectly and tasted fantastic. Service was spot on."

Two other Florida restaurants also made the list.

For a full list of the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for Valentine's Day, click https://tripadvisor.mediaroom.com/2019-01-31-TripAdvisor-Unveils-the-Most-Romantic-Restaurants-in-America-for-Valentines-Day-2019

The Henderson Park Inn is an adult-only resort at 2700 Scenic Highway 98.