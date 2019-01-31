While most 3 year olds spend their time playing with toys, David Seering was busy teaching himself how to play the piano and sing by ear.

Music stuck with him through his childhood and Seering eventually became the lead vocalist and master of ceremonies for the United States Army FORSCOM band in Atlanta.

“That’s how I really honed my craft,” Seering said.

Now, over 50 years later, Seering has had a successful career as a musician and has released several albums and performed around the country.

But the highlight of his career was when he was invited to perform for former President Ronald Reagan at a private dinner.

“Just being able to play for him and be able to have a personal conversation with him, that was pretty special,” Seering said.

That wasn’t the only time he’s played for a president. Seering has performed privately for former President Jimmy Carter and at former President George W. Bush’s inauguration festivities.

Even though most people his age are living the slow, retired life, the Mirmar Beach resident still keeps busy, hosting a morning sports talk show on The Ticket 100.3 during the week and and performing at Cuvee Kitchen in Destin on Fridays and Saturdays.

And although Sunday is supposed to be a day of rest, Seering serves as the worship leader at The Gathering at Sandestin, a church that he started eight years ago.

“That’s the best hour of my life,” he said. “I take old hymns and put a modern pop beat to it so it really comes across well."

When he’s not performing, he can usually be found doing some kind of charity work. He’s currently involved with the Children’s Advocacy Center and set up a non-profit called Heartbeat of Backroads to help provide relief to Hurricane Michael victims.

For 38 years, he’s hosted the North Eastern Wisconsin Cerebral Palsy Telethon in Greenbay, Wisconson, and for the past six years, has held a benefit concert for Children in Crisis, a local, non-profit charity committed to establishing hope and providing a home for the abused, neglected and abandoned children of the community, according to their website.

“My dad was a foster child and he was separated from his two siblings,” Seering said. “The reason I got involved with CIC is basically because they keep the kids together. It’s just a great organization and I just feel compelled to do something for children’s charities.

“I’ve never had children of my own so I feel like I’m giving something back to the kids of the world,” he added. “I just hope we can continue to help them and give them a hand up in life.”

Seering said the event is usually sold out, with snowbirds being the main attendees.

“For some reason, they love my music,” he said. “I’m gonna sing so much this year, they’re gonna get sick of it.”

This years benefit concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Village Baptist Church. For more information, visit www.childrenincrisisfl.com or call 850-864-4242.