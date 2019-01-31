BLUEWATER BAY — A three-vehicle collision near the north end of the Mid-Bay Bridge on Thursday evening injured one person, officials said.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Timothy Brown of Niceville was driving a 2003 Pontiac south on the bridge about 6 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line and crashed into two northbound vehicles.

Brittany Blim, 28, of Niceville, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra, was taken to Twin Cities Hospital with minor injuries, the FHP reported. The driver of Cadillac that also was struck was not injured.

Brown, who also was not injured, was charged with failure to maintain a single lane, the FHP said.

The accident caused traffic to back up on the bridge for an hour, according to one motorist.