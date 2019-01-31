GASKIN — Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters and a local business owner helped save a young doe that was injured after it became entangled in a downed fence.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, Roy Majors, owner of Jimmy’s Gun and Pawn Shop in Fort Walton Beach, contacted Walton County Fire Rescue Station 3 in Gaskin to say he had found a yearling trapped in a fence that recently had been cut down. Lt. Marc Stankiewicz and Firefighter/EMT Nick Bradley drove to the property and saw that the young doe had significant injuries to two of her legs.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted, and the young doe was loaded into Majors' utility vehicle and taken to the nearby fire station. Once there, Stankiewicz, a certified paramedic, dressed the yearling’s wounds to stop the bleeding. The firefighters gave the young deer a bowl of water and sweet potatoes while she rested in the station’s engine bay for help to arrive.

The injured yearling later was taken to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, where she will be rehabilitated and released.