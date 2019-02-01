The menu for Feb. 4-8 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 4: Chicken corn dog, breaded chicken on a bun, black bean and corn salad, chilled pineapple tidbits, and choice of milk

• Feb. 5: Omelet w/toast, turkey taco nachos, bread slice, potato tots, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 6: Chicken Mexicali pasta bake with sliced bread, grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Feb. 7: Chicken and waffles with syrup, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, sliced apples and choice of milk

• Feb. 8: Ham and cheese croissant, cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, diced pears and choice of milk