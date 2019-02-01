What looks like the Seattle Space Needle and is located in Destin? That would be the new Destin Water Users water tower.

Located near the corner of Forest Street and Calhoun Avenue, construction on the new water tower began near the end of November 2018 and has just recently began to pop up above the tree line.

“We are making improvements to help maintain and improve the potable water supply, distribution system and fire protection on the western side of our service area,” said Monica Autrey, operations manager at Destin Water Users.

The pieces of the tower are being made in Kentucky and then shipped down to Destin individually. Once they arrive to the site, they are welded together “like a puzzle,” according to Autrey.

Once the tower is complete, it will be approximately 175 feet tall and hold 750,000 gallons of water.

“It will help improve the water supply and pressure in that area,” Autrey said.

Autrey said the company anticipates the construction of the tower to be complete in March, but there will still be work that will need to be done on it after the summer season.

“We’ll need to paint it,” she said. “It’s probably gonna go up as just a plain white tank to get through the summer and then it’ll probably be painted in the fall.”

But what will be painted on it, Autrey isn’t sure as it could be a logo or a mural.

The new water tower has been on Destin Water Users’ mind for years, it was just a matter of timing. Two years ago, they applied for a loan from Florida’s State Revolving Fund. The SRF is funded by money received from federal grants as well as state contributions and provides low interest loans to local governments and private utilities for clean and drinking water projects, according to their website.

The project will cost a total of $2.3 million, which includes construction, painting and engineering services.