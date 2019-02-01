Renasant Bank has announced that Eric Navarre and Scott Mitchell have joined the company to open a new location in Destin.

Navarre has joined as Emerald Coast market president while Mitchell will act as vice president and commercial relationship officer. Navarre and Mitchell will be responsible for developing and expanding business and personal banking relationships in the Destin market.

“We are excited to have Eric and Scott lead the Renasant team here in Destin,” said Renasant Regional President John Bentley. “They both bring years of financial experience with them, and we are excited to have them represent Renasant in a growing and thriving community.”

Navarre is a graduate of Millsaps College with a bachelor of business administration, a graduate of the Millsaps Else School of Management, and a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking. Mitchell is a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor of science in business administration, and a graduate of the Florida School of Banking.

Navarre and Mitchell are both highly active in the Destin community. Navarre was a former board member of the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, a former board member of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, and a graduate of Destin Forward, a leadership program offered by the Destin Chamber of Commerce. Mitchell is a graduate of Leadership Walton, a leadership program offered by the Walton Area Chamber.

Renasant Mortgage Lending is also housed at the new Destin location. The Renasant Mortgage Destin team includes loan officers Lisa Bell, Theri Isaacs, and Kristy Alston, all top producers within the company.

Renasant’s new Destin location is located at 36250 Emerald Coast Parkway. A ribbon cutting with the Destin Chamber will be announced in the coming weeks.