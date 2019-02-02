To paraphrase Jane Austin, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a man or woman in possession of a good set of golf clubs must be in want of a tournament.

The snowbird season’s hottest golf rounds are about to get under way, and no snowbird worth his or her weight in golf balls will want to miss them.

First up is the annual Snowbird Cup on Sunday, Feb. 10, a traditional friendly contest between the Destin Snowbird Club and the Walton County Snowbirds at Bluewater Bay Golf Resort. The sign-up roster for this popular handicapped two-person best ball tournament fills fast. Its 72 positions filled quickly this year, a reminder that it is best to sign up early to assure a spot. Walton County has retained the trophy for the past five years. Best guess is Destin has a hankering to take it home this year.

The President’s Cup/Women’s Charity Scramble, a fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter House, founded as the President’s Cup in 2008 by Canadian snowbird Mike Serniuk, takes place on Monday, Feb. 18, also at Bluewater Bay. Canadian and U.S. golfers will face off against one another other in friendly competition in a scramble that gets under way at 9 a.m. A lunch follows with door and flag event prizes.

The President’s Cup is a chance to participate in the annual good-natured rivalry between U.S. and Canadian golfers that usually ends in customary table slapping, hooting and irreverent jesting by the bi-national golfers. Spoiler alert: Canadians have made a habit of carrying away the cup. A last chance to sign on takes place Feb. 4 at Faith Assembly Hall from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Got Questions? It’s Bob Swenson at 850 650-6538 or Bettybob43@gmail.com.

There are many more snowbird golfing opportunities, including the Tuesday and Thursday Golf Leagues under the care of Helen Blair and Ken Noble, respectively. For information about leagues and play days, see the club activity roster at http://www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com/golf.html.

The next General Meeting, the current hot spot for snowbirds in the know, will be Feb. 6 at Destin Life Center of the Destin United Methodist Church at 200 Beach Drive in Destin. David Seering, an always-popular singer and instrumentalist, is on tap for entertainment. Like Chuck Lawson — who brought the crowd to its feet at the Jan. 23 meeting with his renditions of Margaritaville, Coconut Wind, Ring of Fire and Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline — David Seering brings music we remember and appreciate.

If you missed the Dinner Social hosted by the genial couple and next year’s co-presidents of the Walton County Snowbirds Gary and Sharon Pinylo on Jan. 18 at Fudpucker's, you will have another chance Feb. 8. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Dinner an hour later. Fud’s will discount your dinner bill 50 percent for this event.

The Ladies Luncheon takes place in the Crystal Room of the Henderson Beach Resort on Sunday, Feb. 10. For tickets and other information, contact Susan Newell at newell1975@gmail.com.

Tom Mahar writes for the Walton County Snowbirds. Reach him at tkmahar@aol.com