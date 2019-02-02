Can you imagine: As snowbirds we have been part of 52 two super bowls?

Do you remember the very first Super Bowl played in 1967? The cost for a ticket was $6. The average cost of a ticket for this year's game is $3,200. By Las Vegas accounts, an average of $115 million is legally bet on the Super Bowl each year. Peyton Manning is the only quarterback to have won a Super Bowl with two different teams, (do you remember who they were?). The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most wins with six, and the Denver Broncos hold the record for having lost the most times, with five.

Although it pains me to admit it, (being from Ohio), the only team that has not hosted a Super Bowl nor participated in one is the Cleveland Browns.

The snowbird season is in full swing, with many activities planned for February. First up is our regular meeting scheduled for this Tuesday at the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jett Drive beginning at 10 a.m. The entertainment part of the program will feature the Choctawhachtee High School Jazz ensemble led by Brad Parks. Also coming up early in February is the second club social scheduled for Feb. 10 at T.G.I. Fridays. Tickets will be available prior to the meeting, and a reminder that there will not be a meeting prior to our March social, so get your tickets soon. Also a reminder that our Valentine's Dinner Dance is coming up Feb. 14, and tickets are still available before Tuesday's meeting or even after the meeting if you need them.

The competition has been fierce and new winners are emerging every week at the tables and on the links. Winners for the past week include: Euchre — First place, Larry Mulligan with a score of 66; second place, Debbi Garrett with a score of 60; and third place, Steve Van Ackeer with a score of 58. Pinochle — First place, Judy Beine (586); second place, Carol Schuster (567); and third place, Len Nottestad (565).

Other winners for the week were: Juliane Tracy, Dennis VanLaningham and Jo Smith. Sheepshead — first place, David Roop; second place, Ken Spraetz; and third place, Sharon Carstens. Other winners for the week were: Debbi Garrett, Tom DeBruin and Gene Carstens. Bridge — First place, Christiane Edmondson; second place, Marilyn Pals; and third place, Dave Maahs. Other winners were: Mike Mommaerts, Donna Perron an Dave Maahs.

The par three golf league enjoyed another beautiful day at the Golf Gardens in Destin, with Les Guthrie leading the way with a 33 along with Sheena Baker, who led the way for the ladies with a 38. Sheena also came within six inches of a hole in one. Proximity winners for the day were: Larry Wood and Pavvo Kivisto for the men and Sheena Baker and Mary Jo Cottrell for the ladies.

We are thankful also to the Air Force for providing us with a wonderful weekend of entertainment from the Air Force jazz band from San Antonio Texas. Dimensions in Blue performed at several locations over the weekend and entertained us royally. So as we continue to enjoy our snowbird season, remember to make a new friend as often as possible and that, "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."

Larry Proper is the Publicity Chairman FWB Snowbirds. Email him at larryproper@twc.com