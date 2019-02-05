"You can't judge an apple by looking at a tree ... You can't judge honey by looking at the bee." — from "You Can't Judge a Book By The Cover," as performed by Delbert McClinton

Do you watch "Fixer Upper?" I love the creativity of the homes that Joanna Gaines and her husband refurbish. I wish Joanna would come decorate my house.

The program's financial premise is that Chip and Joanna locate "the worst house in the best neighborhood" in Waco, Texas, redesign structures and tear down walls, repaint and remodel, and provide the homeowner with a fantastic "new" house.

Now let's talk bond ratings. Compare a AAA bond, which is the best debt you can buy, to the best house in the neighborhood. When you purchase a AAA bond, you're getting the highest rated, safest bond available.

But neither the best neighborhood home nor the AAA bond is likely to increase in value while you own it. There's an old saying among bond buyers that goes, "Nothing good can happen to a AAA bond." They can't be upgraded, because they already enjoy the highest ranking available.

Enter another long-time bond buyer's mantra: "They're all AAA if they pay." This means, of course, that as long as the company pays you back on time, it was good debt, regardless of the bond's rating.

Sometimes there's not much difference between a BBB- (lowest investment grade rating) and a BB+ (highest non-investment grade rating), especially on short term debt. Investing in a non-investment grade bond can add as much as or more than a 1 percent return per year. Naturally, the purchase must match with an investor's age, financial goals and risk tolerance.

The difference between a BBB- bond and a BB+ bond can often be attributed to various factors having to do with the rating agencies and less to do with the companies issuing the debt. Thus, sometimes you can be taking investment grade risk and making junk bond return. Of course, the opposite can be true. Buying a bond with an investment grade rating doesn't assure you of risk free return. Remember 2008? But if you've done your homework on the fundamentals of the company issuing the debt, upper level non-investment grade bonds can potentially be a solid investment, if it's an appropriate purchase for your individual portfolio.

There's a ton of investment money that is prevented from owning junk bonds. So when bonds dip below that rating line and investors are forced to sell, it can be a fertile place to look for good purchases. And any time investors are forced to sell, it can be a good buying opportunity.

Bonds tend to be less volatile than stocks and therefore can sometimes reduce portfolio volatility, something that is needed by most investors in current market conditions.

Margaret R. McDowell, ChFC, AIF, author of the syndicated economic column "Arbor Outlook"


