Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are seeking to identify suspected liquor thieves.

Four suspects stole over $600 worth of liquor from Publix Liquors located in Destin on Jan. 25.

One male entered the store and requested to have the clerk help him. Once the clerk was distracted, the other three suspects entered the store, placed bottles of liquor under their clothing and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.