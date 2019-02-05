One early morning around 2 a.m., while parked in a rough area of town working as a police officer, I sat in the passenger seat nearly asleep. My training officer was at the wheel and I heard him yell loudly and jump from the car with his weapon drawn. I quickly gained my composure and followed. I saw a man behind our car as he dropped a pistol onto the ground. He ran and I, being the younger of the two of us, chased him through the neighborhood while my partner drove, following us. I lost the chase, but the suspect was apprehended a week later. During questioning, he admitted that it was a gang-type initiation to kill a police officer. Thinking back, we were probably seconds away from losing our lives.

A few years later, I held my Dad’s hand as cancer took his life and my best friend.

Years later, my wife and I received a phone call that our granddaughter was born three months prematurely and weighed a little over two pounds. We raced to her, driving more than 14 hours to be with our family. I remember driving and thinking, “How can I love someone so much when I’ve never even met her?” This little girl has completely stolen my heart, and is living a perfect, healthy life as a 5 year old.

Human life is sacred to God. He alone is the creator of all things, including the breath we breathe. The creation of human life is such an amazing thing. Don’t ever take it for granted.

God created us in his likeness and I truly believe that we all can do the things he intended for us to do. Those things may be different for individuals due to their limitations and talents, but do not let those excuses prohibit you from living a Godly life. I am absolutely positive that he blessed us all with a talent. Dig deep and find that talent. Put it to use doing good things and you will achieve goals you never thought possible. You’ll have the life God intended for you to live.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.