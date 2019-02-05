Need something to do and want to bring your family? The Trolls duo has turned into a trio at Universal Studios in Orlando. Guy Diamond is the latest animated movie character added to the lineup and he has a special surprise for guests just like he did in the film: a glitter fart.

Imagine a fart with a little extra surprise at the end. That’s what you can expect from a new character at the Universal Studios Orlando theme park, the Huffington Post reports.

Guy Diamond, one of the lead characters from the “Trolls” film, joins fellow trolls Branch and Poppy as they meet and greet guests strolling through the theme park. Once they have an excited group of people in front of them, the trolls break out in dance.

...and that’s when the magic happens.

Guy Diamond exposes his bare bottom and lets out a loud, sparkly one. Yup, that surprise at the end is lots of pretty glitter — just like in the film.

Find Guy Diamond, Branch and Poppy at the KidZone in Universal Studios Florida, six times a day, seven days a week.

