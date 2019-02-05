Nebraska resident Karen Stute has vacationed in this area for 30 years. Until Tuesday morning, she had never before seen a whale from her hotel room in Daytona Beach Shores.

"It was unbelievable," said Stute. "We just happened to look outside from the pool area and we saw this huge critter out there."

She was one of dozens of residents and visitors lucky enough to see a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale along the beach in Daytona Beach Shores on Tuesday. The whale and her calf caused excitement all along the beach, spending much of the day slowly moving north after being sighted early in the morning near Sunglow Pier. By lunchtime they were being seen from Frank Rendon Park.

Researchers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Marineland Right Whale Project responded, hoping to identify the whale to determine if she was one of the four mothers known to have delivered a calf already this winter, or if it was a new mom. They suspect she was one of the four whales that already had been documented with a calf, said Julie Albert, with the Marine Resources Council's right whale program.

Albert said her whale hotline was ringing off the hook with people reporting the sighting.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered and protected under federal law. Just 411 are believed to exist. It is illegal for boaters, paddle boarders or surfers to approach a whale within 500 yards.

From her vantage point at the Hyatt Daytona Place, Stute said she knew immediately it was a whale. She hurried upstairs for her binoculars and then watched the whale for about a half hour.

"That was pretty awesome," she said. "It would disappear for a little bit and come back up. It was close enough that we could see the tail fluke."

Shawn and Debbie Sodergren from Connecticut were on the balcony having coffee overlooking the ocean when they spotted the whale.

"I'm a fisherman, so I'm always looking in the water," said Shawn Sodergren. "This was a couple hundred yards offshore. We watched it for about 45 minutes. I was excited. Anytime you see a whale, it's not an everyday occurrence. And a right whale? We're here for 12 days and this first morning made our trip."

The North Atlantic right whales migrate to the waters off the Florida and Georgia coasts from the waters off Nova Scotia and Maine each winter to give birth. Researchers and whale enthusiasts have been relieved this winter to see calves after last year's calving season produced no calves.

Luci Nelson, a Daytona Beach Shores resident, was excited to see the whales and show them to her 3-year-old daughter.

"It was a giant black, sleek body that resembled a submarine slowly breaking the surface," Nelson said. It seemed larger and moved more slowly than Nelson would have thought. A former resident of the Pacific Northwest, she's more accustomed to seeing orcas, also known as killer whales.

To report a whale sighting, call the Marine Resources Council hotline at 888-979-4253. (888-97-WHALE)