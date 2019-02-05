DESTIN — Changes are on the way at Destin Commons, including businesses that are closing and new ones moving in to the popular shopping center.

Two businesses are saying goodbye. Gymboree, a children's clothing store, filed corporate bankruptcy and will close all locations nationwide in the coming months. Johnny Rockets, a '50s era burgers and shakes restaurant, made a quiet exit just before the new year.

Coming soon are Gulf Coast Burger Company, Another Broken Egg Café, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen and Destination Little Donuts & Cups and Cones.

Gulf Coast Burger, based in Panama City, is known for its gourmet burgers and large milkshakes in Mason jars called "Cat 5 shakes." The restaurant is set to open in late spring and will be moving into the former Johnny Rockets space. Heather Ruiz, marketing director for the Destin Commons, said the restaurant will also expand into the nearby store space to create more seating.

"They are going to be building a back deck and covered porch outdoor atmosphere, and really activate the entire corner over there," Ruiz said.

Another Broken Egg Café which has locations in Miramar Beach and Grayton Beach, is popular for its hearty breakfast, brunch and lunch menus. The restaurant will move in between World of Beer and Zoe's Kitchen, a previously vacant space in the retail center.

As for Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, the highly anticipated dining spot is scheduled to open in early March. The family-style restaurant will offer comfort food from recipes by the Food Network celebrity.

Destination Little Donuts, a Destin-owned doughnut shop, has merged with Cups & Cones coffee and gelato shop that was already at Destin Commons.

"(Destin Little Donuts) will be shutting the other one down (near Fresh Market) and opening out of this location," Ruiz said.

Ruiz added that a previously announced upcoming restaurant, Divieto Ristorante, an Italian eatery, has not opened.

"We are not sure how we are going to proceed forward with that at this time," she said. "Construction on Divieto Ristorante is on hold."

Those interested in following all things foodie at Destin Commons can follow CraveDestinCommons on Instagram and tag the center in all Insta-worthy food posts with #cravedestincommons.