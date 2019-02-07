Valentine’s weekend typically means romantic dinners and flowers for most, but for South Walton residents and visitors, it signals the highly anticipated annual Valentine Tour of Homes presented by the Cultural Arts Alliance (CAA) of Walton County. The tour is known for providing a rare opportunity to enter some of South Walton’s most interesting residences, showcasing stunning interiors, acclaimed architectural design and picturesque settings, which are sure to bring inspiration to tour goers’ winter beach weekend.

This annual event, which is presented by Courtney Simpson State Farm Agency, will open the doors of six gorgeously designed South Walton homes to participants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 and 12 to 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

Guests are invited to take a self-guided tour of a variety of homes. All net proceeds benefit the CAA's Art For All program, which provides support to Walton County schools, teachers, students, artists and arts organizations to further arts education in the community.

The 2019 Homes on the Tour include an exquisite Rosemary Beach home, a historic and charming lakefront cottage, two modern beachfront condos, a bayfront boater’s dream house, and a stunning contemporary waterfront home nestled between Redfish Lake and County Hwy. 30A.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the days of the event, valid for the entire weekend with one entry per house. Tickets can be purchased online at CulturalArtsAlliance.com and locally at Smith’s Antiques in Destin, The Foster Gallery in Grand Boulevard Town Center, the Bayou Arts Center in Santa Rosa Beach, Sundog Books in Seaside, and the Hidden Lantern Gallery in Rosemary Beach. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each of the homes throughout the weekend. At the end of the tour, all guests may submit their ticket stub for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from Beau Interiors in Grayton Beach.

Please note that as most of these homes are private residencies, they cannot be guaranteed as ADA compliant. Please notify the CAA office in advance for questions regarding access, and best efforts will be made for accommodations.

To volunteer, please contact Beck England at beck@culturalartsalliance.com. Volunteers receive a complimentary ticket.