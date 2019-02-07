PONCE DE LEON — The body of a missing DeFuniak Springs man was found in the water at Morrison Springs County Park Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle belonging to John Charles Thomas, 51, was abandoned at Morrison Springs Wednesday evening. Thomas was reported missing by his wife later in the evening when he didn't come home.

A dive team searched and found Thomas' body before noon Thursday, the release said.

The death appears to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.