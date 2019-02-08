FORT WALTON BEACH — The new year marks a milestone for the local nonprofit Emerald Coast Science Center.

To commemorate the occasion, the Science Center will host a fundraiser to celebrate inspiring and growing a scientifically engaged community for the last 30 years.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years on the Emerald Coast,” Executive Director Diane Fraser said. “We are hoping this event brings together those that supported our mission in the beginning as well as those that are just learning about us. This celebration gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer the community.”

The 30th anniversary celebration will be from 6-9 p.m. March 9 at the center at 31 Memorial Parkway S.W. There will be live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a silent auction, according to a news release from the Science Center.

Local artists have been commissioned to create works that express what “science is” to them. Prints of the artwork will adorn the Science Center building and property for the duration of its 30th year on the Emerald Coast, giving the community an opportunity to enjoy them outside of the event.

The artwork will be available for purchase during a silent auction at the celebration.

Founded in 1989 by the Junior League of the Emerald Coast, and then known as the FOCUS Center, the center was created to provide STEM education to children in Okaloosa County, the release said. The center changed its name in 2001 and has been growing steadily since that time.

The Science Center now occupies a 8,000-square-foot building with more than 45 exhibits and interactive activities to serve Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties. It sees more than 12,000 visitors each year.

For more information about the celebration or to learn how your business can be involved as a sponsor, visit www.ecscience.org .