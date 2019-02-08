The menu for Feb. 11-15 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 11: Macaroni and cheese, bread slice, breaded chicken on a bun, stewed tomatoes, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Feb. 12: Chicken cheese steak sub with sautéed vegetables, turkey taco nachos, bread slice, steamed green beans, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Feb. 13: Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, grilled cheese, steamed corn, apple slices and choice of milk

• Feb. 14: Italian dunkers with marinara sauce, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed broccoli, banana and choice of milk

• Feb. 15: Beanie Weenies, fresh breadstick, cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, chilled pineapple tidbits and choice of milk