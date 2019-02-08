Chabad Emerald Coast, 1219 Airport Road in Destin, will have a special event to welcome a new Torah Scroll with music, dancing and a dinner, at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.

"To the best of my knowledge this is the second time this event has taken place in Destin in history," said Rabbi Shaya Tenenboim. "The first time was about 10 years ago, and I'm not sure when will be the next time. This is a very traditional, holy, and emotional event for a Jewish community, especially for a community like ours, where something like this is very rare."

RSVP to chabademeraldcoast@gmail.com.