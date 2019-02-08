PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run and have released a picture of the car that was captured on a surveillance camera.

The FHP identified Shannon Smith, 39, of Fort Pierce, as the victim in the hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Tarpon Street and Surft Drive.

Troopers said Smith was standing in the northbound lane on Tarpon Street when a vehicle turning left from Surf Drive “collided” with him and fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly a 2004-2008 Infiniti G-35.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FHP at 850-873-7020, or Bay County CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477).