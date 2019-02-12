To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com or news@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

StoryTeller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company offers the StoryTeller series with “So Others May Live: Coast Guard Rescue Swimmers Saving Lives, Defying Death” at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Arrive early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $25/event. Purchase tickets at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

• Feb. 20: “Winston Churchill: Through the Storm,” is a one-man show featuring DeFuniak Springs actor, writer, editor and former public defender Bruce Collier and set in July of 1945.

• Feb. 27: “The Iliad,” adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare and featuring actor/teacher Allen Walker of Panama City, is a retelling of Homer’s classic story of the Trojan war and the clashing of its two greatest warriors, Achilles and Hector.

Snowbird Movie Matinee

Enjoy the movie "A Star is Born" as the Destin Library hosts a Snowbird Movie Matinee at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating. Event continues through Feb. 27.

• Feb. 20: Old Man & The Gun

• Feb. 27: First Man

Valentine Breakfast/Grand Opening

See South Walton's new development, Hidden Palms, from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 14. Tour the model home and preview the neighborhood while enjoying a catered breakfast by Sunset Bay Cafe. Enter a drawing for a 2-night comp stay at the beach in a ResortQuest 2-bedroom condo and for gift certificates to popular local restaurants and shops.From Hwy. 98 turn south on Holiday Road. Take the first right onto Hatchew Road. Hidden Palms will be on the left. Call 812-3261.

Valentine’s Dinner Cruises

SunQuest Cruises Solaris Valentine's dinner cruises will be held from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 as well as 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16. The Solaris yacht is docked within the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The cost, including a three hour cruise, three-course meal and live entertainment, is $165/couple. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

Call to Artists: Beaux Arts Exhibition

The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists, 18 years of age or older, to submit works for the 60th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive in Fort Walton Beach, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. Entry fee is $25/members; $35/non-members, for two entries; an additional entry may be made for $5, with a limit of three entries total. Cash awards. The exhibition runs from Feb. 15-Feb. 17 with a reception and silent auction from 2-4 pm. Sunday. For entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

The Prickly Pearables

Listen to newgrass Americana music with two singer/songwriter brothers, Holt and Cabe, from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Enlightened Studios, 142 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

Gumbo Festival

Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner at the 30th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 12-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe and children's activities. A new Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach let’s you be the judge. Purchase tickets at bigticket.com.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast's annual fundraiser Crescendo!, a cultural and culinary extravaganza, begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 with vintner dinners hosted in elegant homes and venues. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295/person and include all food, wine, and gratuities. This year’s main event is “Lunch en Blanc" and is set for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Enjoy reserved table seating, hors-d'oeuvres, a full, seated lunch, live and silent auctions, and an all-inclusive afternoon of incredible fun. Tickets are $150/person and include all food, wine, reserved table seating, performance and valet parking. Proceeds from Crescendo! will benefit Sinfonia and its music education programs. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx/

Winter Concerts

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort presents the free 2019 Winter Concerts from 1-3 p.m. with Ron Adams on Feb. 16 on the main lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.

A Crazy Little Thing Called Love

The Emerald Coast Chorus’ annual show is “A Crazy Little Thing Called Love” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. It will feature the acapella vocals of the Emerald Coast Chorus, Pensacapella, Rooftop Records and the Sugar Beach Chorus. Tickets are $20/adults and $10/students. To purchase tickets, call 1-844-474-6437 or visit EmeraldCoastChorus.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.

ECTC Auditions

Emerald Coast Theatre Company will hold auditions for Wind in the Willows and Much Ado About Nothing at 4:30 p.m. Feb 17 at 560 Grand Blvd. #200 in Miramar Beach. Performers should bring a recent headshot and updated resume and be prepared to do a 45-60 second contemporary monologue for Wind in the Willows and a 45-60 second comedic Shakespeare monologue. Actors can audition for one or both shows. All positions are paid. Housing possible. For questions or audition conflicts, email Bridgett@emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Winter Concert Series

Spend Sunday Funday at HarborWalk Village and enjoy the sounds of the Bobby D Duofrom 2-4 p.m. Feb. 17 on the HarborWalk Village main stage.

• Feb. 24: Paradise Bayou

ADSO window display

The Arts and Design Society presents the artwork of Racheal Homack, currently a senior in UWF’s BFA program, during February. She creates artwork using both repurposed and new materials in unconventional ways to produce her final pieces. She works with pastels, metal, wood, acrylic, and glass to create both 2-dimensional and

3-dimensional artwork, often beginning her work with no fixed ideas, using a variety of methodologies and approaches to creating her art. Window art is available for viewing 24/7 at the Art Center Gallery, 17 First Street SE in

Fort Walton Beach.

Annual David Seering Concert

The David Seering Benefit Concert for Children in Crisis will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Village Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at snowbird meetings, https://davidseering.brownpapertickets.com/ or 864-4242.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama “The Book Thief” at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

While subjected to the horrors of World War II Germany, young Liesel finds solace by "borrowing" books and sharing them with others. In the basement of her home, a Jewish refugee is being protected by her adoptive parents.

30A Wine Festival

The eighth annual 30A Wine Festival Wednesday benefiting the Children’s Volunteer Health Network will be held Feb. 20-24 in Alys Beach. Enjoy exquisite wines, delectable dishes, and beautiful surroundings. Visit https://www.30awinefestival.com/ for the schedule and tickets.

Who Dunnit?

Act4Mystery will perform Death by Valentine at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at La Paz, 950 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. Seating begins at 6:30. Cost is $34.95 for Fajita Buffet and show. Reservations can be made at www.act4mystery.com.

Chili Cook Off 2019

The Emerald Coast Parrot Head Club will hold its annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Destin Commons. Enjoy chili tasting and live music. Tickets are $15/advance at eventbrite.com and $20/day of event.

Van Porter Student Art Show

The Arts and Design Society will host the annual Van Porter Student Art Show Feb. 25-March 8 at the Art Center Gallery, 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. The exhibit showcases outstanding eighth grade and 12th grade art work. A reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28. Admission is free. Call 244-1271.

Sip and Paint

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Pat Z. Roberts from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members. All supplies are included. The theme of this session is “Sunset Sail,” depicting a colorful seascape. Students may bring their beverage of choice to enjoy. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 244-1271.

Bernstein, Broadway & Beyond

To continue the worldwide celebrations of the Leonard Bernstein centennial in 2018, Sinfonia Gulf Coast teams up with Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James, star of the concert stage, screen and Broadway, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, to feature the best of Bernstein’s timeless concert and Broadway masterpieces including “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” and “Candide.” Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, will serve as host for the evening. The event will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50-$55.00/person and may be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org. Mardi Gras Parade

Let the Good Times Roll with floats, costumes, beads, street performers, and live music as the parade rolls through the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at 2 p.m. March 2. Donations accepted.

The Kilted Man

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a free performance by Matthew Gurnsey (AKA “The Kilted Man,” www.thekiltedman.com) at 2 p.m. March 5 the Destin Library.

Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Enjoy free red beans and rice at 5 p.m. and join in the Third Annual Pets Costume Contest at 6 p.m. March 5 where you can show off your pets decked out in purple, green and gold on our main stage. Prizes awarded. Cost is $10 donation to participate.

Gumbo Throwdown

LPL Financial located at First City Bank will host the Eighth Annual Gumbo Throwdown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the bank’s Fort Walton Beach location. All proceeds will benefit Fresh Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families achieve long-term self-sufficiency through a nine-month residential educational program. The evening is filled with endless tastes of gumbo created by various local restaurants. Tickets are $10/advance and $15/door, which includes unlimited tastes of gumbo, wine, beer, as well as beignets provided by Good Things Donuts. Dance to the sounds of Hurricane Donny & Marshall Jones, and participate in various raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Purchase tickets at www.firstcitybank.com.

ECTC ‘Bad Dates’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele March 7-10.. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Kick-Off Party

The fun begins at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Tapas & Tequila Kick-Off Party with Garden & Gun Magazine, featuring Nashville band Humming House.

Hosted on the Captain’s Deck of the Emerald Grande, enjoy an evening of delightful small plates and signature tequila beverages, mixologist demonstrations and more. Purchase tickets at

www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/999007.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Enjoy a flavorful afternoon on Destin harbor featuring craft tequila cocktails, live music on three stages and tacos of all flavors and styles from 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the sixth annual Tequila & Taco Fest. Sip on the flavors of spiced habanero or sample smoky agave paired with creative twists on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/event/tequila-taco-fest.

Northwest Florida Ballet

Last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets for New Moves are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.

Mamma Mia!

The first production of Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc.’s 47th season is “Mamma Mia!” and will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 17 and 24 at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25/adults at www.stagecraftersfwb.com/buy-tickets or $15/students with valid ID at the door only.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

Taste & Business Showcase

The Destin and Greater Fort Walton Beach chambers of commerce will present a new even,, the Destin-Fort Walton

Beach Taste & Business Showcase, from 4-7 p.m. March 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event will highlight the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and

personal and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples of foods and drinks, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses. No charge. Local businesses that would like to participate may contact Bryana Bahmer at the Destin Chamber at 837-6241 or bryana@DestinChamber.com.

BoJamz Music and Arts Festival

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the Destin harbor announces its Sixth Annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival benefitting The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31. A silent auction and huge crawfish boil is aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for a great cause. Funds will be raised by collecting a $10 suggested donation at the door as well as a large silent auction.

Live music lineup for BoJamz:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes

12:30-1:45 p.m. Blake Brock Band

1:45-3 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

3-4:15 p.m. The Good Lookings

4:15-5:30 p.m. Sway Jah Vu

5:30-7 p.m. Blackwater Brass Band

7-8:30 p.m. I'MAGENE

8:30-10 p.m. Gravity A performs The Talking Heads: featuring Cliff Hines

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.