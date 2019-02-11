EGLIN AFB — Travelers heading toward Orlando from the the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport will no longer have to fly north to go south.

Silver Airways, a Fort Lauderdale-based airline, will begin offering early morning and late evening flights to Orlando starting May 17. Kurt Brulisauer, senior vice president of ground operations for Silver Airways, made the announcement at the airport on Monday.

"We are very excited to come down to VPS and be a part of the military community," Brulisauer said. "We've had great success in Pensacola and we are sure we'll have the same great success at VPS connecting the Emerald Coast to central and southern Florida. We're going to start with one (destination) and hope to add many more. Try us, fly us and we'll see you during the summer."

In addition to the flight announcement, the airport also agreed to a partnership with Allegiant Airlines to build an approximately $7 million concourse at Destin VPS. Airport officials will take the formal agreement to the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners for approval in the near future.