Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” as the second professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production of its sixth season. ECTC’s TYA program showcases professional actors performing productions especially selected for young audience members.

Public performances of “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” are at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in ECTC’s performance space located upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The play runs for 45 minutes and the production is intended for ages 3 and up.

This season ECTC is offering evening performances of its educational programs in addition to the weekday field trip performances. All education program performances are presented on ECTC’s professional main stage.

Inspired by Ezra Jack Keats’ acclaimed children’s books — including the 1963 Caldecott Medal winner “The Snowy Day” — the show follows the adventure of young Peter as he explores the world around him. From the joys of a first snowfall and learning how to whistle to thrilling encounters delivering a precious invitation, the delightful moments of childhood are perfectly captured in this medley of simple, sweet stories.

"This beautiful story is fun for the whole family,” said Nathanael Fisher, ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director. “We are thrilled to bring award-winning literature to our stage in partnership with our local schools. And are so excited that more than 500 school children are scheduled to see the show from Okaloosa and Walton counties."

Tickets are $10 per person. Children 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. School field trip morning performances are offered Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. For more information on scheduling a field trip, call 850-684-0323 or email info@emeraldcoasttheatre.org.