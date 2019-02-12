A duct-taped man jumped out of the trunk of a car in Daytona Beach in what police suspect was a drug-related kidnapping that started 9 miles away in Port Orange, authorities said.

When authorities further investigated the incident, they found a bag of cocaine in the victim's underwear, reports indicate.

According to a Daytona Beach police report, the incident, which reportedly started at a Golden Corral Buffet & Grill at 907 Taylor Road in Port Orange, ended in the parking lot of the Wawa at 120 S. Ridgewood Ave. in Daytona Beach.

Police responded to the Wawa around 11:34 p.m. Monday, an incident report states, after witnesses called for help.

According to the report, Daytona Beach residents Brandi Lovett and Jerry French were in a vehicle southbound on Ridgewood and, while stopped at a red light at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard, they saw the trunk of the vehicle in front of them suddenly open and a head pop up. The car traveled south, with the witnesses following.

The vehicle with the open trunk pulled into the Walgreen's parking lot at 100 S. Ridgewood. As Lovette and French pulled behind the vehicle they saw a man, later identified as Jose Magana, 18, tumbling out of the open trunk, police said.

Magana had severe injuries to the face and his lower and upper body was covered in duct tape, the witnesses told police, the report detailed.

After Magana jumped from the car it sped out of the parking lot, police said.

Lovett and French immediately helped Magana by removing the duct tape. Magana said a suspect he named only as "Raeqwon" kidnapped him and was trying to kill him, a report states.

Magana said he had been kidnapped at Golden Corral in Port Orange, Daytona Beach police said. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Port Orange police took over the investigation.

Magana told Port Orange police that the possible suspect, listed in police reports as Raeqwon Sanders, was his friend to whom he owed money. Magana would not say why he owed money but told police he had $500 on him at the time of the incident, police said.

Magana reported that the suspect and another man picked him up at the restaurant at 9:53 p.m. and as he sat in the back seat of the car he was beaten. All he remembered was passing by a 7-Eleven and Taco Bell in Daytona Beach, reports show.

As police interviewed Magana at the hospital, he kept grabbing at the crotch of his shorts and when hospital staff later undressed Magana, a baggie of cocaine was found inside his underwear, Port Orange police investigators said.

"This incident is suspected to be narcotic related," investigators wrote in their report.