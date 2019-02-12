Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley published a letter to spring breakers on Tuesday ahead of the approaching beach season.

The letter, published on social media, welcomes visitors to the "World's Most Beautiful Beaches," and offers best wishes for a safe and enjoyable time during their visit.

Ashley writes that the Sheriff's Office has a "zero tolerance policy for drunkenness and other offensive behaviors."

He lists ordinances for the state, county and city of Destin and any violation of those rules will result in an arrest, Ashley wrote in the letter.

The Sheriff's Office Facebook post with the letter was accompanied by the following message,

" Okay Spring Breakers - here's your assignment prior to hitting the Emerald Coast. Review and retain this information from Sheriff Larry Ashley so your trip is filled with the right kind of memories!"

