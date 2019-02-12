FORT WALTON BEACH — A student at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School near Fort Walton Beach was arrested today after twice telling the school resource officer he would shoot him.

The 13-year old was wandering around campus, refusing to listen to school officials or the SRO, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

He beat on a classroom door and walked around several school buildings. When he tried to enter one of them, the SRO told him to stop. He says that’s when the student told the SRO he would shoot him, and also punch him in the face if he touched him. The student continued to ignore the deputy’s directions and repeated the same threats. He also entered the middle school building after being told to stop. At that point the SRO grabbed his arm.

The student ran but was apprehended. The 7th grader is charged with threatening a public official and resisting an officer without violence.