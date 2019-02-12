DESTIN — A new trampoline park is coming to town.

Park Grimmer, owner of the Emerald Coast Centre on Emerald Coast Parkway, said the Urban Air trampoline park is expected to open this fall. The attraction will take over a 42,000 square foot space in the center.

Urban Air is expected to be joined by a new upscale grocery story expected to open in early 2020. Grimmer said the new grocery store is expected to take over a 49,993 square foot spot in the center.

"Both tenants will be a great addition to our tenant mix and will offer a lot of things not available in the Destin market," Grimmer said Monday.

Site plan documents obtained by the Daily News indicate that Rouses Markets is the grocer expected to fill the space, but the company said making Destin the home of the chain's first Florida store is not a done deal.

"As one of the fastest growing family businesses in the country, we naturally receive plenty of site proposals to consider," Rouses CEO Donny Rouse said in an email. "While we love the Destin community, Rouses does not have a commitment in place to open a store in the area. We look forward to one day expanding into the Florida panhandl​e."

The Emerald Coast Centre, located just west of Walmart, has remained partially vacant for years. Grimmer first negotiated with Dick's Sporting Goods and Surf Style to fill the vacancies back in 2017, but those plans fell through.

One building in the center was even demolished to make room for the Dick's, which prompted some county officials to label the strip an eyesore.

At the far left of the shopping mall is a Dollar Tree, Emerald Coast Jewelers & Loan, Reggae Grille, a dental office, Enterprise rental car and a nail salon. Parker said he does not own the Beall's and Beall's Outlet located in the same strip of buildings to the east of the parcel reserved for the grocery store.

The center received media attention again in December after Grimmer announced changes were coming. However, it wasn't until Monday, that early details were released.

In addition to the new openings, Grimmer said the Emerald Coast Centre will soon be renovated with exterior refurbishing, new landscaping, LED parking lot lights, LED canopy lights and resealing/restriping of the parking lot and driveways.