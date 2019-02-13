DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 40-year-old man was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after allegedly threatening to kill someone over a Facebook post.

Joseph Warren, of DeFuniak Springs, called a woman several times Monday morning asking her to remove a Facebook post. When she told Warren she would not remove the post, he reportedly said he was going to come to her house and "kill her" along with a couple explicit words, according to his arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reportedly barricaded the doors to the house by pushing a couch up to the door, but Warren managed to push through the door.

According to his arrest report, Warren then began pushing and grabbing the woman while stating more than once he would kill her. He also threw a picture frame at the wall and punched a hole in the door. The woman sustained injuries to her hand and wrist.

The woman stated to Walton County deputies that this was one of two altercations. The other alleged altercation occurred Saturday when Warren held the woman by the throat. During this altercation, Warren allegedly threatened to harm a child and was accused of swinging at him, the arrest report said.

Warren was arrested and charged with two separate counts of battery, touch or strike, and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Warren was transported to the Walton County Jail. He denies the alleged altercations, the arrest report said.