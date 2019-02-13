Florida is known for many things: show-stopping alligators, insane news headlines and an almost non-existent winter. But being voted the best state for single people? That means there’s a chance for newfound love — and it’s just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’re single and ready to mingle, Florida’s your state.



A whopping 45 percent of U.S. adults will be sporting a single status this 2019 V-day, so what about the Sunshine State makes it the hot spot for every party of one?



There’s a lot to do



Finding love isn’t easy. Dating can get weird and downright awkward, leaving some of us ready to throw in the towel. But with sunny vibes and thousands of attractions in Florida, you can ease your first-date jitters knowing there’s always something fun to do.



Orlando, Fla. was voted #9 on WalletHub’s 2019's Best Places for Valentine’s Day list. Because the city can get overshadowed in all things Disney, it can be easy to forget about other butterfly-inducing romantic scenes.



Whether Orlando’s your hometown or you’re looking to go on a romantic getaway, you’ll want to impress your sweetie with one of these inexpensive, last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas.





Bok Tower Gardens

De Leon Springs State Park

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Devil’s Den Spring

Greenwood Cemetery Moonlight Walking Tour

There’s plenty of fish in the sea



We’ve probably all heard that famous phrase before, but in Florida, it’s actually true. Wallethub reports the balance of single females and males in Florida ranks at #11, which means your chances of finding Mr. Right (or Mrs. Right) aren’t too bad.

Imagine being in one of the world’s most famous vacation destinations and finding the love of your life. Miami and Orlando made it onto Wallethub’s 2019 top 10 list of the most sinful cities in America—and for good reason.



Miami is known for lavish nightlife options, making it easy to get sucked into the craveable Hollywood-esque vibes while Orlando is the ultimate hub of flashy attractions.



Between the alluring bars and never-ending night life, finding the company of thrilling single folks should be a breeze.





While you're out exploring, check out these sites. Whether you're solo or paired up, a dose of adventure is always a must.

