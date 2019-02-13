BUHL — Greensboro High School ended Sipsey Valley's tournament run for the third consecutive season with a 72-52 victory in the girls Class 4A sub-regionals on Tuesday night.

The fourth-ranked Raiders knocked the second-ranked Bears out of the Elite Eight in 2017 and 2018. Greensboro (25-2) advances to the Sweet 16 at Alabama State University on Tuesday against Hillcrest-Evergreen. This is the first time in five years Sipsey Valley (27-2) did not make the regional.

A large crowd packed into Sipsey Valley's gymnasium to watch the postseason rivals compete. The Bears jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the opening minutes, but Greensboro responded to take a 17-15 at end of the first quarter and a 34-24 halftime advantage,

"I felt like the preparation for this game was in place. Our kids had a good week of preparation, and the game plan worked to the letter in the first quarter, but then all of a sudden it began to shift," Sipsey Valley coach Jerome Elliott said. "We gave up some baseline drives and gave up some stuff on the weak side with the low post, all of these things we worked on and we knew were going to happen, and then late in the game, desperation, we had to do some things to try and get back into the game, but I think energy-wise, they brought more energy than we did in the paint. I feel like that was the difference in the game because it gave up easy buckets for them."

The Raiders continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 21-13. Four Greensboro players scored in the double figures. Trinity Hambright finished with 19 points and went 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Reginiqua Fields finished with 16 points, Adriana Jones had 15 points and KayTyreah Williams added 12 points.

"We just talked to them about getting the ball on the inside. Let's try inside first before we start shooting the 3s and all that other stuff," Greensboro coach Frances Dunn said. "Once we started getting the ball inside, that's when I think the momentum started because they knew they could get it on the inside."

Sipsey Valley's Taylor Smith finished with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Yasmine Turner had 17 points and four 3s. Shamir Brown added seven points.

"It's really an honor to coach such good, quality individuals," Elliot said. "Those are the ones you want in your program and that contribute to the success of this program."

Reach Joey Chandler at joey.chandler@tuscaloosanews.com or at 205-722-0223.