TALLAHASSEE — In a Capitol bathed in orange light each night this week in memory of last year’s school shootings in Parkland, a Senate committee narrowly agreed Tuesday to the controversial arming of full-time teachers who volunteer to serve as school guardians.

Despite opposition from a host of individuals and organizations, the Republican-controlled Senate Education Committee cast a party-line, 5-3 vote to expand the state’s armed guardian program – a step recommended by a commission formed in the wake of the slaying of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“No teacher is being forced or required to sign up (as guardians),” said Sen. Kelli Stargell, R-Lakeland. “But there are absolutely teachers who want this responsibility.”

Senate Democrats on the panel unsuccessfully fought to drop the provision from legislation that builds on school security measures approved in the weeks following the massacre last Valentine’s Day.

Most speaking before the committee also decried the idea.

“We can’t magically transform into fully trained law enforcement officers,” said Colette Clarke, a retired high school French teacher from Tallahassee, who represented the organization Moms Demand Action, which opposes the armed teachers idea.

The guardian program was included in last year’s legislative response to the slayings, but excluded full-time teachers from participating. Since then, Florida’s 67 school districts have struggled to meet the new requirement that at least one “safe-school officer” be assigned to each school.

While 25 counties have embraced the guardian program, only a few chose to use current school personnel to guard classrooms, the remainder mostly hiring additional security specialists.

That lack of support was among the reasons Democrats said they were reluctant to embrace the change.

“I don’t want to take a program that hasn’t been proven and expand it,” said Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana.

Another speaker representing Moms Demand Action, Jamie Ito of Tallahassee, cited a number of problems involving the risk of having more firearms at schools, including students getting access to them.

Ito also warned that having armed citizens in active shooter situations complicates law enforcement’s response.

“There’s no evidence that arming teachers would make our schools safer, in fact the data indicates just the opposite,” Ito said.

The state’s largest teachers’ union, the Florida Education Association, was among those arguing against the proposal.

The Senate hearing Tuesday was the first on legislation that also includes other measures recommended last month by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which spent months analyzing last year’s shootings.

The legislation would allow school districts to contract with guardians through private security agencies, require “active assailant response” policies for each school, and sets strict timelines for districts to have mental health evaluations performed for students seen as at-risk for behavioral problems.

“We have a monumental bill,” said Education Committee Chair Manny Diaz, R-Miami, who said the teacher provision is being made “bigger than the rest of the bill.”

He noted that under current law, teachers already can qualify as guardians if they have other school duties. This change, he added, just revamps that standard.

But opponents weren’t buying that view.

“Bottom line: More guns do not mean more safety,” said Stephanie Kunkel, representing the Florida Education Association.

As Republicans worked to arm more teachers Tuesday, Democrats in the Legislature sought to build on the gun control push that also gained traction last year in response to Parkland.

Three weeks after the attack, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed into law legislation that included the guardian program and also raised the minimum age to buy any gun from 18 to 21, extended a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include rifles, and banned bump-stocks used to enable rapid firing.

In a Republican-dominated Legislature long supportive of pro-gun policies, those gun control measures were remarkable and the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the age change.

Democrats rallied at the Capitol Tuesday in support of what they called a gun violence prevention agenda.

They highlighted what is expected to be a dozen bills intended to impose new gun restrictions, including broader background checks, keeping guns away from those accused of domestic violence, a ban on military-style assault weapons and enhancing another provision in the post-Parkland law that allows law enforcement to get a judge’s permission to take weapons away from people threatening to harm themselves or others.

When asked how Republican legislative leaders would respond to the demand for tougher gun laws, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said Democrats wanted to challenge them to make significant steps in confronting gun violence.

“There are so many options for them to choose from,” Smith said.