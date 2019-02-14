The menu for Feb. 19-22 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 19: Chicken and gravy, Pillsbury baked biscuit, turkey taco nachos, bread slice, steamed corn, diced pears and choice of milk

• Feb. 20: Pasta with meat sauce, bread slice, grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, applesauce and choice of milk

• Feb. 21: Taco beef filling/topping, taco shell, long grain brown rice, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, refried beans, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Feb. 22: Breaded pork patty, dinner roll, cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, mixed fruit and choice of milk