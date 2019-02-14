It doesn’t matter if Hurricane Michael was a Category 5 storm or not when it obliterated Mexico Beach.

1. When wind gauges blow off, round up to a Category 5; 2. It was the most powerful storm to make landfall in the Southeast since the Labor Day storm in 1935. Tragically, Michael gained strength as it made landfall and blew into Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane.

While Hurricane Michael dominated news coverage for several cycles, media intensity has waned especially compared with other storms. Its disappearance from the national radar frustrates many, but media coverage is similar to real estate where the location matters most. Hurricanes Sandy, Katrina, Harvey, and Andrew hammered major metropolitan areas familiar to all Americans. Mexico Beach, on the other hand, is a little-known backwater that I loved as a kid and where I first dipped my toes in the Gulf of Mexico.

In fairness, the Tampa Bay Times and Associated Press have each published multiple follow up stories on Hurricane Michael. Complaining about the media is old hat to me. Growing up in Georgia I heard tales of Georgia Gov. Gene Talmadge chastising “them lyin’ Atlanta newspapers.” Some people complain about the media when they do their job and when they don’t. Also, before electricity came on for many, there was a pivotal election followed by Christmas then the longest government shutdown in history.

Don’t blame just the media for the tepid response to Michael. The Miami Herald (Jan. 28, 2019) did an in-depth analysis of contributions to large national charities and found donations in response to Michael lagged other storms. The Salvation Army received less than $3 million for Hurricane Michael compared to $125 million combined for Harvey, Irma and Maria during 2017. United Way Worldwide received less than $750,000 for Michael compared with $10 million for Irma and Maria. Even the National Football League punted on Hurricane Michael with no money sent compared with $1 million for Irma. Standard Libertarian dogma argues private charities are better suited for disaster relief than the federal and state government, hmm, must be fiction like "Atlas Shrugged." Grumble about FEMA, but storm debris is still piled high in South Georgia because of poor coordination with FEMA.

The national media should kick it back in higher gear but let’s be realistic. There are no silver bullets for Hurricane Michael recovery. Boys and girls will have ample opportunity for Eagle Scout service projects for years after Michael. Bay County was ground zero, but inland counties may fare even worse. Even before the storm, rural economies didn’t have the resiliency of urban ones. Nowadays, most people get their news from Facebook, and Mark Zuckerberg isn’t sending reporters for stories about storms. Facebook makes its money selling your information.

