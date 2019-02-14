Southern Rentals & Real Estate recently announced its newest organizational update.

Southern has formed their Client Care department in order to provide guests with a richer customer experience from start to finish. The new department brings the Sales and Guest Services departments together under the Marketing & Sales division.

Under one authority, all of these agents serve as brand ambassadors for Southern. Their goal is to ensure each guest’s individual experience is unlike any in the areas that Southern services, from Panama City Beach to Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan, Alabama. Using state-of-the-art technology, these centralized care centers assist guests through text and email as well as inbound and outbound phone calls.

Leading the Client Care Department is Joe Casal, who has been with Southern’s vacation rental division since Oct. 2015. Previously, he served as the reservations sales manager. Additionally, former Reservations Operations Coordinator Mike Johnson now serves as the new client care reservations manager. Johnson has been with Southern since 2012 with experience as a property manager and reservations agent.

Also joining the Client Care department are Amanda Cash and Mendi Jones. Cash, who has been with Southern since April 2018, will now serve as the guest services associate manager. Jones joined Southern in September 2018 as guest services manager.

“We welcome the Guest Services team into our Marketing & Sales division,” said Patricia Hardiman, chief marketing and sales officer for Southern. “True to our vision, this team represents the best of Southern and under Joe’s leadership, with a high-tech/high-touch approach, will continue to enhance our customer’s experience.”

To learn more about Southern’s Client Care teams, visit JoinSouthern.com.