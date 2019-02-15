Editor's note: This story recounts tumultuous events in American history and contains offensive language.

DESTIN — The speech that Charles “Chuck” Morgan Jr. initially planned to give to members of the Young Men’s Business Club in Birmingham, Alabama, more than 50 years ago might have eventually faded into obscurity.

But on Sept. 15, 1963, the day before Morgan was to deliver his speech, a bomb planted by several members of the Ku Klux Klan blew the city’s 16th Street Baptist Church apart, killing four young black girls and maiming many other people.

The tragedy caused Morgan, a young white family man and rising civil rights lawyer in Birmingham who later lived in Destin, to change the topic of his speech.

It later became well known as “A Time to Speak.”

It was a scathing indictment of white people — including judges, politicians, law enforcement officers, preachers and businessmen — who helped racial hatred fester in Birmingham. By 1963, the city had become known as “Bombingham” because of the regular bombings of black homes and churches there.

Chuck Morgan, who died in 2009, was the husband of Destin resident Camille Morgan, father of Destin restaurateur Charles Morgan and grandfather of Destin City Councilman Chatham Morgan. Chuck and Camille bought a house in Destin in 1970 and retired there in 1992. Charles moved to Destin in 1977.

In celebration of Black History Month, Camille and Charles recalled their late loved one during a civil rights panel discussion at the Destin Library on Tuesday. Panel moderator Pam Horowitz practiced law with Chuck and was the first woman hired by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

About 100 people, none of them black, attended Tuesday’s free event, which was hosted by the Friends Guild of the Destin Library.



‘We all did it’

Tuesday’s event began with a video that included images of black civil rights activists being attacked by white law officers in the 1960s. The film’s narrator shared Chuck Morgan’s words from his well-known speech.

“Four little girls were killed in Birmingham yesterday,” he began. “A mad, remorseful worried community asks, 'Who did it? Who threw that bomb? Was it a Negro or a white?' The answer should be, 'We all did it.' Every last one of us is condemned for that crime and the bombing before it and a decade ago. We all did it.”

During his speech, Chuck Morgan also said, “The 'who' is every little individual who talks about the 'n------' and spreads the seeds of his hate to his neighbor and his son. The jokester, the crude oaf whose racial jokes rock the party with laughter. The 'who' is every governor who ever shouted for lawlessness and became a law violator. It is every senator and every representative who in the halls of Congress stands and with mock humility tells the world that things back home aren’t really like they are. It is courts that move ever so slowly, and newspapers that timorously defend the law.”



Scare tactics

Shortly after Chuck Morgan gave his speech, he and his family began receiving warnings from white supremacists.

Burning crosses were placed in the yard of the family’s home in Birmingham. Death threats were made by telephone.

“We got messages on the phone, saying things like, 'One day when you turn on your car ignition, it’ll blow up,' and 'We know the route your son takes to school,' Camille, who is now 86, said Tuesday. “After the (16th Street Baptist Church) bombing on Sunday, I had a bridge party at my house the following Friday. Not one person at the party said anything about the bombing.”

The family also received warnings in the mail.

Charles recalled that the family received at least 1,000 letters, although not all of them were negative. Camille said that 15 years ago she and her best friend went through many of those letters, which were stored in file cabinets in Camille’s attic.

The documents had been filed under categories such as “good letters” and “bad letters” and Camille shared examples of both at Tuesday's event.

One of the “bad” letters stated, “Are you happy now, n----- lover? We may have lost the battle, but wait until that great and final day when the world is rolled up and crumpled like an old newspaper. You and the n------ will burn and we will drop our sheets and smile back at the Lord.”

It was signed, “A discouraged Klansman.”

In another letter, a prominent Birmingham businessman wrote, “Since you’re so unhappy with the Birmingham area, I suggest you move to another section of the country.”

Camille noted, “That was pretty much the attitude of white people in Birmingham.”

She also shared correspondence from then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace to a segregationist from Evergreen, Alabama, who had criticized Chuck.

Among other things, Wallace was known for ending his inaugural speech in 1962 with the words, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”

Wallace wrote to the Evergreen man that, “I shall continue to resist while I’m with you and the other people of this state the continued encroachment to take over all local government and destroy liberty and freedom in this country.”

One of the “good” letters Camille shared was from a Baptist preacher in Statesville, North Carolina, who said he liked Chuck’s speech so much that he used it in a Sunday sermon.

“Your indictment of us ministers is correct,” the preacher wrote.

And a Texas man wrote to say, “I hope your fellow citizens in Birmingham won’t penalize you for having uttered the truth.”

Soon, however, the Morgan family moved from Birmingham to Washington, D.C. After living there for less than a year, they moved to Atlanta.



‘The most important attitudes’

Chuck’s son, Charles, was 9 years old when his father gave his “A Time to Speak” speech.

The Civil Rights Movement, Charles said Tuesday, was at its peak in 1963. On Aug. 28 of that year — less than three weeks before the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church — Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech to more than 250,000 people in Washington.

Those landmark events helped lead to the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Also in 1964, MLK won the Nobel Peace Prize. Camille said she and Chuck attended a ceremony to celebrate King’s accomplishment.

The ceremony took place in a bleak hotel room in downtown Atlanta, said Camille, who added that despite his tremendous honor, organizers “could not get up a crowd” to honor King in his hometown.

Near the end of Tuesday’s program, Charles praised his parents for their courage and accomplishments.

“My dad thought me having his name would hurt me in life, but it’s been an absolute pleasure,” Charles said.

And Horowitz said the notion held by some today that “nothing has changed” in America’s race relations is a disservice to people like Chuck and Camille.

“So many things that were acceptable back then are not now,” Horowitz said. “Hope and optimism are the most important attitudes.”