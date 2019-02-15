The week of Valentine’s Day there is always a buzz of excitement and drama. For all there are good memories, bad memories, anticipation, expectation, apathy, and disappointment. A woman on staff and I giggled this week as a beautiful bouquet of white flowers came in to the front desk. You could see all the women scurry over trying to figure out who they were for that lovely day, only to find out they were for a funeral. Slowly you saw each woman dismissively walk away from the front desk.

At the end of the day, or even the week, we have to go back to Hebrews 12:27 that speaks of everything that can be shaken will be shaken. Man made love and holidays can certainly be shaken. However, there is a true love that can not be shaken. There is nothing any one of us can do to shake off the love Jesus has for us.

Song of Solomon in the Bible speaks of this unshakeable love. It is seen through lovers, but it was written to mirror God’s love for us. Many in life have sat down emotionally and spiritually because they feel so very unloved. God is calling us to dust ourselves off and let his words from Song of Solomon 2:10-13 wash over us.

“My love speaks and says to me, ‘Get up, my love, my beautiful one, and come with me. For see, the winter is past. The rain is over and gone. The flowers are coming through the ground. The time for singing has come. The voice of the turtle-dove has been heard in our land. The fig tree has its fruits. The flowers on the vines spread their sweet smell. Get up, my love, my beautiful one, and come with me!”

Dust yourself off from shame, abandonment, rejection, pain, and embrace the one that you can not shake off of you. He loves you, and it is time for rejoicing in being loved by the lover of our souls.

Caroline Hare is assistant to the pastor for Ministry Coordination and the Next Generations Pastor at Destin United Methodist Church. She can be reached at chare@destinumc.org.