Children’s Volunteer Health Network (CVHN), is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Stephanie Curley to its Dental Clinic Program. Curley joined CVHN after Hurricane Michael damaged the Lynn Haven dental office she was working in at the time.

“One of our former Dentists, Dr. Hoppe, connected us with Dr. Reese Harrison for whom Dr. Curley was working,” said Brian Lowe, Executive Director of CVHN. “Knowing that his private dental office would not be able to reopen for several months, Dr. Harrison recommended that we speak to Dr. Curley. Both Dr. Hoppe and Dr. Harrison agreed that she would be a perfect fit for our clinic and mission. She has jumped right in to help us continue serving children in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.”

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Curley moved to the area in 2015 with her husband just months after graduating from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. The couple recently welcomed twins into the world. When the opportunity to work for CVHN emerged, Curley was excited to join a nonprofit team that focused on serving children.

“The kids I get to meet and work with at CVHN are always fun and entertaining,” said Curley. “I love all the different personalities I get to meet. Oral hygiene is very important to all ages, especially children. I am happy to be a part of a team that gets to improve their dental health and educate them on the importance of proper dental hygiene.”

CVHN seeks to improve the health and well being of children in need by providing them with access to free medical and dental care in the community. CVHN has been operating a Mobile Dental Clinic since 2008 that travels to area schools providing preventative dental care. In 2012, the freestanding Dental Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach opened providing preventative and restorative dental care.

For more information about Children’s Volunteer Health Network and its mission, please visit www.cvhnkids.org.