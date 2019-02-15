We were disappointed when Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone suggested in a work session Tuesday that a proposed one-cent sales tax increase be permanent and that the additional revenue be available for virtually any city expense, not just the mayor’s Elevate Tuscaloosa proposal.

When Mayor Walt Maddox unveiled his proposal on Jan. 29, he clearly stated the additional revenue would be earmarked specifically for Elevate Tuscaloosa, which is essentially a set of capital projects, and that the tax increase should be temporary.

Now, just two weeks later, Calderone would change those fundamentals. “Sometimes, it’s better to just rip that Band-Aid off,” he said.

On top of that, Maddox acknowledged in the same work session that the urgency to impose the tax increase – he wants the council to vote on it by the end of the month so that collection can begin June 1 -- is based more on politics than necessity. His concern? The tax might be unpopular.

Well, at least Maddox and Calderone laid it out there. Credit them for that. Of course, now we know the urgency is predicated on passing the tax before any opposition can mobilize and that the revenue, if Calderone’s idea is adopted, could be used to prop up the city budget. Unfortunately, the temptation to do just that might prove irresistible, and every dime spent for that purpose might mean less for Elevate Tuscaloosa, which was the proffered reason for the tax increase in the first place.

Of course, if the new tax revenue could be spent on anything, then what’s the point of Elevate Tuscaloosa? Why not just incorporate the elements of the proposal – from the $60 million experience venue to the $1.25 million for the public library -- into the city’s long-range strategic growth plan? Calderone realized this was an implication of his suggestion, saying Tuesday that the Elevate Tuscaloosa projects could be considered individually, rather than as a package deal.

We assume these developments were a natural progression of events over the past two weeks. Otherwise, it would look a lot like a classic bait-and-switch, and that would be no way to handle such a momentous decision.

Our concerns have nothing to do with whether the tax itself is warranted. That’s a separate issue – there is much to like about the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan -- but the council should slow down and give the taxpayers plenty of opportunity to weigh in. It’s their money, after all.

Perhaps, upon further reflection, the council might even determine it could fund at least some of the plan without increasing the sales tax. The improvements to park and recreation facilities, for example, seem a lot more realistic than a $60 million experience venue (which, as we understand it, would be a convention center on steroids). Or the council might decide that the positives of the tax increase would outweigh any negatives. Quality of life is hard to quantify, but it certainly can have long-term economic benefits.

At any rate, we agree with Councilman Kip Tyner, who questioned the expedited timetable for adopting the tax, during the work session. “This is a huge decision that will have great consequences for years to come,” Tyner said. “I want to listen to the people.”

So do we.